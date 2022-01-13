Outdoors

Hear Him Roar: Hiker Scares Off Mountain in Close Encounter on Pyramid Lake Trail

By Staff Reports

A 21-year-old man who came face-to-face with a mountain lion had only seconds to react and roared at the animal to scare it away.

This happened when Dutch Furrow went hiking at Pyramid Lake.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He thinks the mountain lion was a cub and was worried the mom was nearby.

"I was like, you know, just in full survival mode," he said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAPD 1 hour ago

Federal Charges Filed Against Alleged Gang Members Accused of Killing Off-Duty LAPD Officer

San Bernardino County 2 hours ago

Woman, 70, Arrested in Cold Case Slaying

And so he roared.

Experts say he had the right idea.

If you find yourself in this situation, you should stay calm, hold your ground.

This article tagged under:

Outdoors
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us