Hear Him Roar: Hiker Scares Off Mountain in Close Encounter on Pyramid Lake Trail

A 21-year-old man who came face-to-face with a mountain lion had only seconds to react and roared at the animal to scare it away.

This happened when Dutch Furrow went hiking at Pyramid Lake.

He thinks the mountain lion was a cub and was worried the mom was nearby.

"I was like, you know, just in full survival mode," he said.

And so he roared.

Experts say he had the right idea.

If you find yourself in this situation, you should stay calm, hold your ground.