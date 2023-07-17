Heat, fire and air quality to be watched closely as SoCal braces for more for hot weather

It’s going to be another hot week in Southern California with heat and fire advisories still in effect.

Residents in SoCal woke up to cooler temperatures early Monday morning, but that won't be for long.

NBCLA meteorologist Belen de Leon said the temperatures won’t be as high as the weekend, but summer is definitely here.

“We need to continue to practice good heat safety because the temperatures are going to stress out our bodies, so continue to stay hydrated," said de Leon.

Southern California firefighters are still battling four fires in Riverside County, the largest one being the Rabbit Fire in Moreno Valley which has burned nearly 8,000 acres and was contained at 35% Monday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

“The fire danger is still elevated, we have these hot temperatures, these dry conditions, and the air quality is still a concern because of the high temperatures we had over the weekend, plus the high temperatures accelerate the development of ozone in the area, so it’s not good, especially for the Inland Empire."

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is keeping an eye on air quality and warning of ozone issues that could lead to breathing problems in specific areas.

An ozone advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday night in some areas.

#AirQuality Forecast (Monday, July 17th): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD

🏖 Coastal: Good

🏙 LA: Good -to- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

🌅 OC: Good -to- Moderate

🌄 Inland Empire: Moderate -to- Unhealthy

🌴 Coachella Valley: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups pic.twitter.com/TS6RL1TlqS — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) July 17, 2023

Here are some tips to minimize the health risk from poor air quality.

Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternative shelter.

Avoid vigorous physical activity.

Run air conditioning and/or an air purifier.

If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air.

Avoid burning wood in your fireplace or fire pit and minimize sources of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling.

