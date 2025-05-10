Temperatures will continue to increase much of Southern California, especially in the inland regions and valleys, forecasters said Saturday.

The May heat wave will possibly set record highs in inland cities like Riverside and Burbank, NBC Los Angeles meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said Saturday, warning of a high heat-related risk.

"From Tujunga to Pasadena, just follow the 210 Freeway all the way down to Covina into Rancho Cucamonga, there is a high risk of heat-related illness because we're going to be seeing temperatures in the triple digits there," Mendiola said.

Heat-related illnesses include heat stroke, heat cramp, dehydration, fatigue and lightheadedness.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,'' the NWS advised. "Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.''

Sensitive populations such as young children as well as older people without air conditioning will face a heightened risk.

A heat advisory will be in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley.

Temperatures along the coast should remain fairly mild thanks to an onshore flow and marine layer. And conditions should start cooling by Sunday.

"The high-pressure ridge will shift east late Saturday into Sunday allowing cooler air from the ocean to surge inland,'' according to the NWS. "The timing of this surge will determine how much temperatures drop on

Sunday.''

Temperatures could still reach into the 90s on Sunday in the valleys.

"Much cooler temperatures'' are anticipated by the middle of next week, forecasters said.

The Pasadena Fire Department urged residents to take precautions at home to prevent fires in dried vegetation in the aftermath of the deadly Eaton Fire.

People were urged to trim vegetation around their homes, remove dry brush, dead trees and anything that can catch fire within 100 feet of the homes and 10 feet of roadways. It does not include ornamental shrubbery, trees of cultivated ground cover.

It's a good time to clear leaves and debris from roofs and gutters and maintain five feet of vertical clearance between roof surfaces and overhanging tree branches. Remove any tree branches within 10 feet of a chimney or stovepipe, fire officials said.

When smoking or using a charcoal grill, the department urged certainty to make sure the fire is fully out of cigarettes and charcoals before disposing of them, fire officials said.