Amid heat wave, LA County health department issues beach warnings

Scorching temperatures have returned to the Southland, but Los Angeles County health officials are warning residents and visitors to avoid cooling off at nine area beaches due to high bacteria levels.

The county Department of Public Health on Tuesday cautioned against swimming, surfing or playing in the water at these ocean locations:

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain;

Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey, entire swim area;

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, entire swim area;

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps;

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, entire swim area;

Santa Monica Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon;

Manhattan Beach Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier, and

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

The health department said those beaches contained bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Meanwhile, warnings have been lifted for two area beaches at which recent sample results produced water-quality levels within state standards.

Those beaches are Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach (near Dockweiler Tower 40) and Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach. Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information can be found at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.