How high will temperatures climb? Here's when to expect peak heat in SoCal

Monday and Tuesday bring a heat advisory for widespread parts of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Extreme heat will settle in this weekend and continue into next week with near-record high temperatures in the forecast for Southern California.

A heat advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and extend through 8 p.m. Tuesday for a widespread part of Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys. A more severe excessive heat warning goes into effect for pockets of Southern California.

"We're going to be dealing with some heat," said NBCLA forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

Temperatures are expected to eclipse 100 degrees in parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys beginning Sunday and continuing through Wednesday. Peak heat will likely be Monday and Tuesday. 

Highs in downtown Los Angeles were expected to exceed 90 degrees Sunday through Wednesday.

The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated wildfire danger away from the coast through Wednesday.

Some cooling is possible later in the week.

