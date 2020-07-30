List: Cooling Centers Opening This Weekend As It Gets Hot, Hot, Hot

As temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, the city and county of Los Angeles Thursday announced they will open cooling centers Friday and Saturday.



The cooling centers provide people who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

"Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,'' said Kevin McGowan, the director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management.

Temperatures are heating up. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Thursday July 30, 2020.

"The county is collaborating with various cities, such as Azusa, Claremont, Glendale, Lancaster, Palmdale and the city of Los Angeles to bring this free support service to all residents.''

A list of the county's cooling centers that will be open and times of operation can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat or by calling 211.

Los Angeles will open its cooling centers from noon to 7 p.m. at:

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674

Robert M. Wilkinson Multi-Purpose Senior Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave., Northridge, 818-756-7741

Slauson Multipurpose Center: 5306 South Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392.

After the conclusion of the cooling centers' activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines, the Department of Recreation and Parks said.

All cooling centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the county health orders, and more locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions, the Office of Emergency Management stated.