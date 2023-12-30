Heavy police presence at Del Amo Fashion Center

A heavy police presence was at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Saturday following a disturbance call that stemmed from several minors fighting.

The Torrance Police Department said officers patrolling the area saw several minors fighting amongst themselves and due to the large number of minors, officers escorted them off the property. The teens then became aggressive toward officers, prompting them to request help from other agencies.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 captured at least a dozen cruisers parked alongside the shopping plaza and several officers in uniform line near an entrance.

As a result of the police response, several streets were shut down until further notice:

Carson Street -- closed fromMadrona Avenue to Del Amo Circle East

Del Amo Circle East -- Carson Street to Fashion Way

Fashion Way -- Madrona Avenue to Amie Avenue

It is unclear if any injuries or arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance call. Details on what led up to the call were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.