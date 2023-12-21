north hills

Heavy rains drag car through river in North Hills

Firefighters from LAFD's rescue unit responded to the emergency call.

By Clara Ramirez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a car that fell into the Pacoima Wash.

The incident was reported on Thursday afternoon in the 15100 block of W. Parthenia in North Hills. 

Rescue division officers responded on the ground and in the air, but they did not find any trapped victims. 

The authorities reported that the car involved appeared to have been abandoned and dragged into the river due to the rain.

As a precautionary measure, the rescue units did a preliminary search in nearby areas to rule out that any person was swept away by the current, but no victims were found. 

The LAFD closed the investigation and classified it as a false alarm to make rescue units available for other emergencies. 

The rains hitting Southern California this week have flooded areas in the Ventura and LA counties. 

Local

The National Weather Service issued several warnings for possible flooding until rains are expected to stop on Friday. 

This article tagged under:

north hillsLAFDRain
