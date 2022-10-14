Helen Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized in Possible Drug Overdose, Police Say

A student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday following a possible drug overdose, according to police.

Police and firefighter-paramedics responded to the 1300 block of North Wilton Place for a medical emergency. Police said the victim was suffering from a possible narcotics overdose, but did not have details about the drugs involved.

Police with the LAPD's Hollywood station said the student would not acknowledge what type of drug was ingested.

One person was hospitalized, according to the fire department. Details about the person's age were not immediately available.

The student was administered a dose of Narcan, a medicine used for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose emergencies, police said.

NBCLA has reached out to the school, school police and school district for more information.

The possible overdose follows the overdose death of a 15-year-old student at the high school in September. The girl was found dead in a campus restroom.

Another victim's father went to the Bernstein High campus to search for his daughter, and found her in the courtyard of the school, suffering from an overdose.

Police believe the two girls bought what they were told was Percocet, a prescription drug containing oxycodone, a narcotic, and acetominophen, the painkiller used in Tylenol. The two girls made their purchase in Lexington Park, just south of Bernstein High, earlier that same day, according to police.

When the two teenagers took the pills, they immediately felt ill. According to the LAPD, someone was selling pills laced with fentanyl, which contributed to the two girls' overdoses.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the overdose death. The boy, a student at an independent charter school located on the same campus in Hollywood, also was accused in an overdose that left the girl's friend hospitalized, Chief Michel Moore said.

A 16-year-old boy also was arrested and booked on suspicion of drug sales for allegedly selling narcotics to a third student at Lexington Park near the high school.

Two additional overdose victims were also found that same day, police said, and they are believed to be part of the same case. Those two victims have not been identified, but the LAPD said one is a teenage boy who went to another local high school.

No information about the other, fourth total victim has been made available.