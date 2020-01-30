Helicopter Crash Victim Alyssa Altobelli to Be Honored at Newport Beach Vigil

An eighth-grader who played basketball with Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and shared her family's passion for sports will be remembered Thursday night at a vigil in her hometown of Newport Beach.

Alyssa Altobelli, 13, was with her mother and father, a veteran baseball coach at Orange Coast College, and six others -- including Bryant and Gianna -- in a helicopter when it crashed Sunday in foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas. They were on the way from Santa Ana to a girls basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy.

The community will gather Thursday at 5 p.m. in Mariners Park to remember the aspiring young athlete.

Alyssa and her family had a passion for sports, something they shared with everyone on Sunday's flight that ended in tragedy. Her father, John, coached baseball at OCC for nearly 30 decades.

OCC acting baseball coach Nate Johnson told the OC Register that Alyssa and 16-year-old sister Alexis were batgirls for their father's team their dad’s team, Johnson said. He said the Altobellis have been described as the First Family of OCC.

Alyssa was in eighth-grade at Ensign Intermediate School. Those attending Thursday's vigil are encouraged to wear green and yellow.

Bryant was scheduled to coach the girls' basketball game on the afternoon of the crash that killed nine. In addition to Bryant, Gianna and Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli, and Zobayan, the crash killed Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Christina Mauser.

The National Transportation Safety Board said authorities have ended the investigation at the scene of the crash on a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles. The probe will continue in Phoenix, where the wreckage was transported.

The crumpled pieces of the aircraft are sitting on a flatbed truck west of downtown.

The NTSB revealed Tuesday that the helicopter did not have a BlackBox voice recorder. It also did not have a Terrain Alert Warning System, something that could've called pilot Ara Zobayan's attention to the steep terrain his aircraft eventually crashed into.

The FAA does not require TAWS on private helicopters.