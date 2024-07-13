What to Know The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will stop in Burbank and Temecula this month

New edible goodies and limited-edition merch are available in celebration of the beloved cartoon character's 50th anniversary

The cafe is also launching a third truck, called the Cali Truck

Hello, SoCal! Get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty with a visit to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

The all-pink cafe on wheels will stop at two SoCal locations this month. First up is the Burbank Town Center (center court near Macy's) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 13. Then, the West Coast tour continues with a stop at the Promenade in Temecula (near Red Robin) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 20.

The truck — now in its 10th year — will offer Hello Kitty fans new edible goodies and limited edition-merch to celebrate 50 years of the beloved cartoon character. New items include an iridescent tote, a plush blanket, a 3 piece cookie set, a new plush toy and more. The truck only accepts credit/debit card payments.

The Hello Kitty Cafe also announced Friday that its launching a third traveling truck — the Cali Truck. This third truck will join the current West and East trucks. The Cali Truck "will be making appearances up and down the California coast for the rest of 2024," the cafe said on Instagram.

Click here for more information on where the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed next.