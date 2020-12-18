Help Sought to Find Mother, Daughter Possibly Kidnapped When Father Was Knocked Unconscious by Unknown Substance

Police sought the public's help on Friday to find a mother and her daughter who were last seen more than a year ago in a case that the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for.

The news about the disappearance of Amber Aiaz, also known as Mei Yi Wu, 35, and her daughter Melissa Fu, 13, first came out in a news release from Irvine police on Dec. 4. But since then, detectives say they believe the two were possibly kidnapped, Irvine police said.

They were last seen on Nov. 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. at their Irvine apartment, officials said.

They disappeared after Aiaz's husband was rendered unconscious by an unknown substance after a man and a woman knocked on their door, police said.

Both the man and woman were described as Chinese in descent and in their 40s. She was about 5 foot 8 inches tall with an average build, and black hair in a bun.

The man was described as about 5 foot 10, 190 pounds with an average build and short black hair.

An East LA man was detained after he posted a video on social media threatening with political violence if Joe Biden was elected president. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2020.

They may have been associated with an unknown model black Cadillac.

Aiaz is 5 foot 9, 180 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black vest, fitted black pants with white writing, and light colored shoes.

Melissa Fu is 5 foot 11, 200 pounds, with medium length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles FBI Field Office at 310-477-6565.