Hemet father taken into ICE custody after showing up to immigration hearing

A routine immigration hearing in Santa Ana took an unexpected turn that left a father in ICE custody and a young family in crisis.

The mother of the family, who chose to be identified as Ana, says she and her partner, Leo, were expecting a quick appearance before returning to their home in Hemet. Instead, Leo's case was dismissed and he was taken into custody by plainclothed federal agents as soon as he exited the courtroom.

“That day was terrible, terrible," said Ana. “They don't give you a reason, they just dismiss you. They tell you absolutely nothing."

Ana and Leo both came to the U.S. in November 2023 after applying for asylum through the CBP One app.

According to Ana, Leo was the only one detained outside the courtroom. Immigration advocates say ICE arrests outside immigration courts are increasing.

Casey Conway with the Orange County Rapid Response Network says they’ve documented over 30 arrests in the past two weeks outside the Santa Ana court, including children

“I’m going to lowball it and say 30," said Conway.

In Los Angeles, the Immigrant Defenders Law Center recorded four arrests in a single court session last week. Their partners in San Diego say they’re seeing up to 10 a day.

“I've been practicing almost 20 years, and I have never seen it implemented in court, nor have I heard of it ever happening in the past before. Essentially, they're going after low-hanging fruit," said Gustavo Mora, an immigration attorney.

Mora says these arrests target migrants who have been in the country for less than two yearsmaking them eligible for expedited removal without a judicial hearing, something he says was historically only seen at the border.

"It's counterintuitive for immigration to be doing this because it runs as a deterrent for individuals to actually follow the law and respect the authority of the immigration courts," said Mora, who urges migrants to keep showing up to court. "At least if you go to court, you're gonna have a fighting chance no matter what.”

For Ana, it's a crushing blow after believing she and her partner were doing things the right way, she says. She is now unsure if Leo will be deported or worried about how she'll make rent next month.

NBCLA has reached out to ICE for information about Leo but has not received a response.