Hemet offering $60k incentive to hire veteran law enforcement to its police department

The city of Hemet approved a $60,000 bonus for qualified officers in an effort to sway veteran law enforcement to join its police department.

In a recent city council meeting, the Hemet City Council unanimously approved the generous hiring incentive for lateral police officers and deputies. The city’s mission is to attract qualified applicants from their current law enforcement job to join the Hemet police force.

"I'm very excited,” Hemet Police chief Eddie Pust said. “The support of our city council, the commitment of our community and the support of the city manager to make this happen.”

Pust said right now, his department needs about 15 more officers but with police stations nationwide experiencing a shortage in officers, competition is stiff.

"I think right now, everyone is struggling,” Pust said. “Tt's really difficult to hire experienced, knowledgeable officers.”

The chief said experience is priceless when it comes to safety and community engagement. He added that ultimately, the additional officers will help make the streets safer.

"Our main goal is to deter crime in our business area, also in our residential area, and that's really important because we are going to expand our investigation bureaus,” he said.

According to Pust, his top officers make roughly $130,000 yearly. His department is also looking to hire experienced police dispatchers.

For more information on how to apply, click here.