Henry Winkler Reprises Role as ‘The Fonz' for Online Fundraising Event

Actor Henry Winkler is reprising his iconic role of "The Fonz" Monday for a fund-raising virtual table read of an episode of the TV show "Happy Days."

The money raised will go toward emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, and to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's free educational programming.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Winkler joins Glenn Close (stepping into the role of Marion Cunningham); John Carroll Lynch (as Howard Cunningham); Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge as Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph, respectively; and Luke Newton as Potsie Weber for the table read of the 1975 episode titled "The Motorcycle" -- in which Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli seeks revenge when his treasured bike is demolished.

The episode will stream at 5 p.m. on People.com and on the PeopleTV app, along with People's social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter and PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance thanked Winkler for "bringing back his legendary role of 'The Fonz'" as part of the benefit.

"This is out what our foundation is about -- supporting our own community and helping those who need it most," Vance said.