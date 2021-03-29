Henry Winkler Reprises Role as ‘The Fonz' for Online Fundraising Event

Actor Henry Winkler is reprising his iconic role of "The Fonz" Monday for a fund-raising virtual table read of an episode of the TV show "Happy Days."
The money raised will go toward emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, and to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's free educational programming.
Winkler joins Glenn Close (stepping into the role of Marion Cunningham); John Carroll Lynch (as Howard Cunningham); Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge as Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph, respectively; and Luke Newton as Potsie Weber for the table read of the 1975 episode titled "The Motorcycle" -- in which Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli seeks revenge when his treasured bike is demolished.
The episode will stream at 5 p.m. on People.com and on the PeopleTV app, along with People's social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter and PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter.
SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance thanked Winkler for "bringing back his legendary role of 'The Fonz'" as part of the benefit.
"This is out what our foundation is about -- supporting our own community and helping those who need it most," Vance said.