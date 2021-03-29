Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler Reprises Role as ‘The Fonz' for Online Fundraising Event

By City News Service

Henry Winkler as the Fonz
Getty Images

Actor Henry Winkler is reprising his iconic role of "The Fonz" Monday for a fund-raising virtual table read of an episode of the TV show "Happy Days."

The money raised will go toward emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, and to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's free educational programming.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Winkler joins Glenn Close (stepping into the role of Marion Cunningham); John Carroll Lynch (as Howard Cunningham); Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge as Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph, respectively; and Luke Newton as Potsie Weber for the table read of the 1975 episode titled "The Motorcycle" -- in which Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli seeks revenge when his treasured bike is demolished.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Burbank 24 mins ago

Woman Crashes Into Porto's Bakery in Burbank After Crashing Into 2 Vehicles

Hyde Park 29 mins ago

Man Shot to Death While Driving Through Hyde Park

The episode will stream at 5 p.m. on People.com and on the PeopleTV app, along with People's social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter and PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance thanked Winkler for "bringing back his legendary role of 'The Fonz'" as part of the benefit.

"This is out what our foundation is about -- supporting our own community and helping those who need it most," Vance said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Henry WinklerEntertainmentfundraiser
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us