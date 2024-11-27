Public health officials were investigating the possible spread of Hepatitis A after an employee at a well-known restaurant and bar in Monterey Park became sick with the virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The infection was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings in the 4000 block of Market Place.

While there are no additional cases as of Wednesday, officials urged anyone who ate or consumed drinks at the restaurant between Nov. 13 and Nov. 22 to receive hepatitis A vaccine or monitor for the symptoms, which include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite and jaundice.

People who have not received the vaccine or never had hepatitis A infection may be more vulnerable, according to public health officials.

The public health department is also working with the restaurant to make sure all employees are vaccinated,

Hepatitis A can in some cases cause death as it spreads when a person unknowingly consumes contaminated food or drinks.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis A

For more information on hepatitis A, see here.