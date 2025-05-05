Hepatitis A infections triple in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County had three times more Hepatitis A infections in 2024 compared to the previous year, prompting public health officials to declare a community-wide outbreak.

There were 165 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in LA County in 2024, the LA County Department of Public Health confirmed, adding there’s also been elevated virus levels detected in wastewater.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hepatitis A is a liver infection with the symptoms ranging from fever, fatigue, nausea and jaundice. The highly contagious virus can be spread from objects, food and drinks contaminated by small amounts of stool from an infected person.

While unhoused people are at higher risk for hepatitis A because of their limited access to handwashing and toilets, over 15% of the confirmed infections in 2024 were experienced by those without housing risk factors.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Public health officials encouraged vaccination and good hygiene to prevent the virus infection such as washing hands with soap and water although the risks to the general public is low.

“The ongoing increase in hepatitis A cases signals that quick action is needed to protect public health,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and offers long-term protection.”