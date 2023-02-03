Here Are 5 Anti-Valentine's Day Events in SoCal

Valentine’s Day has come to be known as the day where couples celebrate the love they have for each other.

But what about those not in a relationship?

Everyone deserves to have a great time on Valentine's Day, so a few spots around Southern California are hosting anti-Valentine’s Day events. Here's the list.

Feed Your Ex to a Wild Animal

Going through a bad break up and need to let out that anger? Check out the California Wildlife Center on Valentine’s Day for a chance to "feed your ex" to a wild animal. It is their second time hosting this event that the center says they brought back by popular demand.

For one day only, you can feed a squid named after your ex to sea lions for $5. To participate, simply click on their donations website and enter the name of your ex after donating. Video of this will be posted in the afternoon of Valentine’s Day. For more information visit their website.

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort: Burn a Photo of Your Ex

Looking for a “You Look Like Trouble…I Like It” Valentine’s cocktail? Head over to Pacific Hideaway where they will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a themed menu.

The event takes place Feb. 10 to the 14.

Pacific Hideaway is located at 500 Pacific Coast Hwy Huntington Beach.

The hotel is offering a Valentine's Day dinner, and giving you an opportunity to burn a photo of your ex.

"Alongside a delicious menu including a starter, entrée, dessert, and fun cocktail, guests will be able to 'burn their ex' by either burning or shredding their printed photo!" the hotel said.

For more information visit their website.

Trashy Love Concert

The title says it all: it’s a trashy love.

If you're looking for an anti-Valentine's Day concert, Laguna Beach's No Squre Theatre is the place.

The concert is on Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. for a not so traditional Valentine’s Day event. Tickets cost $20.

The concert will be held at No Square Theatre, 384 Legion Street in Laguna Beach. For more information visit the website.

Broken Hearts Circus

Join Angel City Brewery and Public House for a celebration of everyone on Feb. 19. Everyone is invited to the celebration intended for singles, third-wheelers and everyone else.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the brewery is hosting the Broken Hearts Circus event from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This will take place at 216 Alameda Street in Los Angeles. More information can be found here.

Break Up Bar

The Break Up Bar is back for one night only at Harvard & Stone. Enjoy live entertainment all while dancing the night away. The bar will be themed, so expect to see artwork depicting a broken relationship.

General admission only allows guests to stay for three hours. Guests with VIP tickets are allowed to stay for the entire event.

General admission tickets cost $38. VIP tickets cost $120.

There are four different time slots to enter with the general admission ticket, so be sure to check out their website to decided which one works best.

This event will take place Feb. 14 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with live entertainment all night long. It's located at 5221 Hollywood Boulevard.

To put it simply, Valentine’s Day is not for everyone and that’s okay. After all Miley Cyrus said it herself in her song “Flowers," we can all buy our own flowers.