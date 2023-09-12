‘Here we are again': Fire at South Central business forces nearby residents out of their homes

Nearly a dozen people and some pets were forced to evacuate their homes Monday following a blaze at a nearby business that has previously been on fire.

Three fires in the last three months in the building of what was once a discount store have community members in South Central fed up and concerned about their homes. They say Monday’s blaze forced residents of a multi-family building out of their apartments.

“Here we are again,” said Gerardo Ramirez, one of the ten evacuees in the latest fire.

Monday’s fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Broadway. Locals said that same building was ablaze in July, and then again in August. Due to the latest fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said the neighboring fourplex was within the calculated collapse zone of the burnt building, prompting them to order evacuations.

“The building might collapse to the right and it might effect this building,” Ramirez said.

Neighbors told NBC4 the former business was used as a homeless encampment.

“I have personally made numerous complaints to the city about this building,” said Christian Duarte, who lives in the area. “It’s unsafe.”

Two people were seen fleeing from the building when the fire started. One person was detained in connection with the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.