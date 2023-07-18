Here's a list of 20 California lakes to cool off during this summer

Before you go Some lakes and recreation areas require purchase of a day pass

For those looking to beat the beach crowds or get lost in the outdoors, California is home to dozens of beautiful lakes and recreation areas.

After a historic wet winter, the California lakes are more beautiful than ever.

Here’s a list of 20 lakes to visit with activities for everyone.

Lake Isabella – Located in Kern County and only about 160 miles from Los Angeles, this lake is a popular spot for those looking to escape the busy city life and take part in outdoor activities like fishing, boating, and swimming. Certain areas and activities, like boating and personal watercraft, will require the purchase of a permit.

Pyramid Lake – Boats, jet skis, and windsurfing— this reservoir located between the Angeles and Los Padres National Forests has you covered for all water sports and activities. The park is open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and has a visitor center with a viewpoint platform.

Big Bear Lake – Nestled in the San Bernardino National Forest, Big Bear Lake has multiple sandy beaches around its lake that are perfect for swimming. Take a dip in the water at Meadow Park or jump off one of the rock formations at Garstin Island into the refreshing water.

Convict Lake – Just off Highway 395 in Mono County, Convict Lake offers crystal clear water, great fishing, and amazing scenery. There are also plenty of trailheads for those seeking adventure, and you get a nice place to cool off afterwards in the mountains.

Shasta Lake – Formed by the damming of the Sacramento River, this is the largest reservoir in California and a paradise for those looking to boat around its entirety. While there are no developed designated swim areas, people can swim from shore or jump off a boat rental to cool down as they coast across its 365 miles of shoreline.

Donner Lake – The West End beach at Donner Lake is a 12-acre day-use beach with designated swim areas. These areas are some of the few with a full American Red Cross Certified Lifeguard on patrol. They are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and purchase of a day pass is required. Paddle Boats and kayaks are also available to rent.

Lake Havasu – Situated between the California and Arizona borders, this 45-mile-long reservoir is a hot spot for jet skiing and boating. Summer temperatures in the area are commonly seen reaching triple digits, which makes it an ideal location for swimming.

Lake Tahoe – The largest freshwater lake in the entire Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a travel destination for those looking to stay cool or see some spectacular scenery. There are multiple beaches on both the South and North ends of Lake Tahoe, with plenty of areas for swimming, fishing, or just hanging out in the alpines through one of their several scenic trailheads.

Silverwood Lake – Only 80 miles from downtown LA, Silverwood Lake is one of the more accessible lake-recreation areas for Angelenos. This park is great for all those who enjoy the outdoors, as there is a network of trails that go around the entire lake, along with swimming beaches and areas to fish.

Lake Perris – There are two designated swim areas at Lake Perris, Moreno Beach and Perris Beach. Enjoy a nice picnic next to one of their sandy beaches, as there are almost 300 picnic sites throughout the recreation area with built-in tables and grills.

June Lake – You just can’t beat the scenery at this Mono County lake. Located at the base of peaky mountain ranges at an elevation of 7,600 feet, June Lake and its crystal-clear waters are sure to make an impression on any fan of the outdoors. This lake is also known for its great trout fishing.

Trinity Lake – Part of the Shasta-Trinity Recreation Area, this snowmelt reservoir has tons of camping sites. There is a designated swimming area not far from the marina at Stoney Creek, located on the Stuart Fork arm of the lake. There is a $10 day use fee and picnic sites with restrooms in the area.

Lake Clementine – Split into two sections, Upper and Lower Lake Clementine, this reservoir on the North Fork American River is worth the trip. Upper Lake Clementine, which resembles more of a watering hole, is great for swimming and kayaking, no motorized boats are allowed. The lower portion of the lake allows boat access and has several beaches with deeper water, all surrounded by lush green trees.

Lake Sabrina – Visit the high Sierra and get lost in this beautiful lake located in the Inyo National Forest, just minutes away from the city of Bishop. Lake Sabrina is a collection of snowmelt from the high Sierra crest; the water can be cold, but with temperatures in the area reaching into the mid 80’s it’s an ideal place for a cold plunge.

Whiskeytown Lake – Filled with California Gold Rush history, this stunning lake in Shasta County is a perfect getaway. With more than 36 miles of shoreline and waterfalls throughout its trailheads, there is a lot to see at this national recreation area.

Tenaya Lake – Located in the alpines of Yosemite National Park, this lake looks like it’s straight out of a Bob Ross painting. The scenery here is as good as it gets, with stunning rocky valley peaks all around. There are several inviting beach shores to go swimming and bask in everything Yosemite has to offer.

Castaic Lake – Over 11,200 acres of open space in the city of Castaic, this recreation area consists of two sections of the lake meant for swimming, boating, and fishing. The upper lake features launch ramps for boats. Designated swim areas in the Lower Lagoon are the only places where swimming is prohibited, and only when a lifeguard is on duty.

Clear Lake – The name says it all; Clear Lake is the largest natural freshwater lake in California. For those looking to go for a swim, there is a swimming beach just north of the Lower Bayview Campground. There are facilities for visitors throughout the park and trails that feature rich Indigenous history.

Shaver Lake – This reservoir, located near Fresno, belongs to one of the oldest hydroelectric chains in California. People flock to the area to take part in water sports and camping. Camp Edison is a popular destination for camping, with dozens of cabins that have access to electricity, cable TV and Wi-Fi.

Lake Gregory – In the San Bernardino Mountains lies this four-acre swimming lake with a sandy beach shore. Lake Gregory is a popular destination for swimming but also hiking, with trails perfect for every level of hiker, ranging from easy to difficult. A day pass is required to enter the park and swim in the designated areas.