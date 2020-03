Here’s a List of Resources for At-Home Student Learning

Schools are closed for at least two weeks as a precaution against the coronavirus. Here's a list of resources by district, including links to online portals, for remote learning to keep your child engaged in studies.

Most of these are lesson plans broken out by grade level and require a computer and internet access. Some are worksheets that you can print from home. Some teachers are sharing lesson plans with parents. Some schools are offering access to computers and free or discounted internet access.

Inquire with your local school district for details.

The California Department of Education also has a list of free educational resources.

Los Angeles County

ABC Unified School District

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District

Alhambra Unified School District

Antelope Valley Union High School District

Arcadia Unified School District

Azusa Unified School District

Baldwin Park Unified School District

Bassett Unified School District

Bellflower Unified School District

Beverly Hills Unified School District

Bonita Unified School District

Burbank Unified School District

Castaic Union School District

Centinela Valley Union High School District

Charter Oak Unified School District

Claremont Unified School District

Compton Unified School District

Covina-Valley Unified School District

Culver City Unified School District

Downey Unified School District

Duarte Unified School District

East Whittier City School District

Eastside Union School District

El Monte City School District

El Monte Union High School District

El Rancho Unified School District

El Segundo Unified School District

Garvey School District

Glendale Unified School District

Glendora Unified School District

Gorman Joint School District

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District

Hawthorne School District

Hermosa Beach City School District

Inglewood Unified School District

Keppel Union School District

La Cañada Unified School District

Lancaster School District

Las Virgenes Unified School District

Lawndale Elementary School District

Lennox School District

Little Lake City School District

Long Beach Unified School District

Los Angeles Unified School District

Los Nietos School District

Lowell Joint School District

Lynwood Unified School District

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

Monrovia Unified School District

Montebello Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Newhall School District

Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District

Palmdale School District

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

Paramount Unified School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Pomona Unified School District

Redondo Beach Unified School District

Rosemead School District

Rowland Unified School District

San Gabriel Unified School District

San Marino Unified School District

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

Saugus Union School District

Simi Valley Unified School District

South Pasadena Unified

South Whittier School District

Sulphur Springs School District

Temple City Unified School District

Torrance Unified School District

Valle Lindo Elementary School District

Walnut Valley Unified School District

West Covina Unified School District

Westside Union School District

Whittier City School District

Whittier Union High School District

William S. Hart Union High School District

Wiseburn School District

Orange County

Anaheim Elementary School District

Anaheim Union High School District

Brea Olinda Unified School District

Buena Park School District

Capistrano Unified School District

Centralia School District

Cypress School District

Fountain Valley School District

Fullerton Joint Union High School District

Fullerton School District

Garden Grove Unified School District

Huntington Beach City School District

Huntington Beach Union High School District

Irvine Unified School District

La Habra City School District