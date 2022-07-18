Here's How to Stay Safe and Cool During Blistering Heat

Temperatures in the valley and lower elevations of Southern California are expected to top 100 degrees by Wednesday and officials are urging those who venture out to be well-hydrated and avoid direct sunlight.

Temperatures in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and the low elevations of LA County mountains are expected to top 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday before dropping into the mid 90s Friday. The Antelope Valley could hit 107 Wednesday, 105 Thursday and 102 Friday.

Here are a few tips to remain safe and cool:

Preparing for a Heat Wave

Cover windows with drapes or shades

Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside

Prepare to use your stove and oven less

Stay away from sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks

Check to see if shopping malls or public libraries are open

Contact a nearby neighbor, friend or relative who has air conditioning, if possible

Find out if your community plans to open public cooling centers

Ways to Stay Cool

Stay hydrated

Take a cold shower or bath

Use a wash rag to cool your body

Wear light or breathable attire

Sleep in thin and breathable sheets

Install energy efficient light bulbs

go to a cool place, if possible

Prevent a heat related illnesses?

Cover the windows in your home with a blanket or darker sheet to prevent heat from entering

Wipe your forehead with a cold rag

Drink cold water or keep ice cubes in your water bottle

Avoid going outdoors during the hottest part of the day - if possible

Take a cold shower

Keep windows open and run a fan, if you don't have an ac

Cut down exercise

Warning signs for a heat stroke

high body temperature, (103 or higher)

headache or dizziness

hot, red, dry, or damp skin

nausea

confusion

long consciousness (passing out)

Extreme heat can also increase the chance of having a heart attack and other respiratory issues according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It is important to stay hydrated and pay attention to symptoms.

If you are experiencing or someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 immediately, and move the person to a cooler place as well as place a cool cloth on them to help bring down the temperature.

It is also important to check on any pets or animals as the heat also affects them. There are several ways to ensure that they stay cool like keeping them hydrated and avoiding taking them for walks during the hottest part of the day.

Children and elderly are also important to look out for as they will be more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat. The severity of heat illnesses tend to increase with age if not looked out for.