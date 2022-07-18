Here's How to Stay Safe and Cool During Blistering Heat

Temperatures in the valley and lower elevations of Southern California are expected to top 100 degrees by Wednesday and officials are urging those who venture out to be well-hydrated and avoid direct sunlight.
Temperatures in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and the low elevations of LA County mountains are expected to top 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday before dropping into the mid 90s Friday. The Antelope Valley could hit 107 Wednesday, 105 Thursday and 102 Friday.
Here are a few tips to remain safe and cool:
Preparing for a Heat Wave
- Cover windows with drapes or shades
- Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside
- Prepare to use your stove and oven less
- Stay away from sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks
- Check to see if shopping malls or public libraries are open
- Contact a nearby neighbor, friend or relative who has air conditioning, if possible
- Find out if your community plans to open public cooling centers
Ways to Stay Cool
- Stay hydrated
- Take a cold shower or bath
- Use a wash rag to cool your body
- Wear light or breathable attire
- Sleep in thin and breathable sheets
- Install energy efficient light bulbs
- go to a cool place, if possible
Prevent a heat related illnesses?
- Cover the windows in your home with a blanket or darker sheet to prevent heat from entering
- Wipe your forehead with a cold rag
- Drink cold water or keep ice cubes in your water bottle
- Avoid going outdoors during the hottest part of the day - if possible
- Take a cold shower
- Keep windows open and run a fan, if you don't have an ac
- Cut down exercise
Warning signs for a heat stroke
- high body temperature, (103 or higher)
- headache or dizziness
- hot, red, dry, or damp skin
- nausea
- confusion
- long consciousness (passing out)
Extreme heat can also increase the chance of having a heart attack and other respiratory issues according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It is important to stay hydrated and pay attention to symptoms.
If you are experiencing or someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 immediately, and move the person to a cooler place as well as place a cool cloth on them to help bring down the temperature.
It is also important to check on any pets or animals as the heat also affects them. There are several ways to ensure that they stay cool like keeping them hydrated and avoiding taking them for walks during the hottest part of the day.
Children and elderly are also important to look out for as they will be more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat. The severity of heat illnesses tend to increase with age if not looked out for.