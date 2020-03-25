Here’s How to Stream the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra for Free

What to Know Los Angeles Chamber of Orchestra is hosting free streaming events

March 28, March 29 and April 2

All programs will be available on demand

The coronavirus pandemic has paused all forms of live entertainment, which is why the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce is launching LACO AT HOME.

LACO will host a free streamed concert of the Orchestra’s critically-acclaimed performance last fall featuring the West Coast premiere of "Dark with Excessive Bright" for Double Bass and Strings by LACO Artist-in-Residence Missy Mazzoli on Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m.

The program performed by LACO Principal Bass David Grossman and conducted by LACO Music Director Jaime Martín will be available on demand.

“The coronavirus pandemic may preclude us from gathering together to share music in person, but it will not prevent LACO from providing exquisite, enduring musical experiences," said Ben Cadwallader, executive director. “Long noted for its commitment to making music personal, LACO, continues to deliver on that model during these challenging times with new and increased musical content that we're making available to people around the globe free of charge, thanks to the generosity of LACO’s artists and supporters.”

Ravel's "Le tombeau de Couperin," Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" Suite and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, “Classical” are also on the concert program, as well as a live introduction and remarks from Martín and new Executive Director Ben Cadwallader.

The coronavirus pandemic may prevent us from gathering together, but we are happy to announce that our musicians have generously volunteered to share a wide variety of audio and video options during this time. Let's get started: Meet LACO AT HOME. https://t.co/ITlxetIOTM — Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (@LACOtweets) March 24, 2020

A second streamed program will be held on April 2 at 7:30 p.m., and will spotlight several LACO artists in special taped-for-streaming performances, including Concertmaster Margaret Batjer performing a selection of Bach solo violin works.

All broadcasts can be live-streamed at laco.org/broadcasts and streamed on demand at laco.org/on-demand.



