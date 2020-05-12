Here’s How You Can Join a Virtual ‘Hollywood Game Night’ for Red Nose Day

Comedian and host of NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” Jane Lynch is hosting virtual game night on May 12 in her home. And it’s all to raise money for Red Nose Day, a fundraiser aimed at providing help to children in poverty.

“So many people are facing profound loss and more uncertainty than ever before,” Lynch said. “All of us at ‘Hollywood Game Night’ wanted to do something positive and helpful during this current crisis and since we’re of no use to the heroic medical professionals, a special episode of the show for such a worthy cause seemed like the next best thing!”

In a “Hollywood Game Night” first, Lynch will host remotely while Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas and Kenan Thompson go head-to-head with Sean Hayes, John Legend and Retta. The stars battle it out from their homes for a good cause. This year, funds from Red Nose Day will go specifically to helping children affected by COVID-19.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, support for children in need has never been more critical. Throughout the Red Nose Day campaign, funds raised are being directed to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations supporting them.

This includes accelerated funding to many of Red Nose Day's nonprofit grantee partners who are working on the frontlines of this crisis. Grantee partners include Feeding America, Save the Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children's Health Fund, Covenant House, The Global Fund and more.

NBC is once again partnering with Comic Relief US, the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day, this year’s sixth annual Red Nose Day primetime event that will air Thursday, May 21 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT.

The social distancing edition of “Hollywood Game Night” will air Tuesday, May 12, 10 p.m. PT on NBC. But don’t feel left out! Viewers can join in the games with free “Play at Home” games available at NBC.com/HGN.

