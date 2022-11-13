World Cup 2022

Here's How You Can Score Free Chipotle During the 2022 FIFA World Cup

For each goal scored by the U.S. Team during the live broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Chipotle will tweet a code to win a free entrée.

By Valeria Garcia

US Mens National Team gather during US Mens National Teams 2022 FIFA World Cup
CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Every time the U.S. Soccer Team scores a goal during the 2022 World Cup, Chipotle will tweet a special code from @ChipotleTweets.

The first 5,000 people to text the code to "888222" will be eligible to redeem a free entrée.

If you're fast enough, the free meal code is valid through Dec. 31.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off Nov. 20 and is being hosted in Qatar with Ecuador battling it out with Qatar for the first match.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The 32 qualifying teams are sectioned off into groups of four according to a complex ranking system, according to FIFA.

The U.S. team is ranked third in group B alongside England, Iran and Wales.

More information on the FIFA world cup can be found here.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

UC System

Thousands of UC Academic Researchers, Student Employees Plan Strike Monday

Beverly Hills

Fire in Beverly Hills Destroys Carport, Three Vehicles and Motorcycle

Scheduled US Games:

  • November 21st: USA vs. Wales
  • November 25th: England vs. USA
  • November 29th: Iran vs. USA
  • More games will be scheduled if the U.S. advances

That's a free "burrito, burrito bowl, single order of tacos, quesadilla (only available via the Chipotle App or on Chipotle.com), or a salad" according to the chain restaurant.

Each game is allowed to one code per mobile number.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022soccerChipotle
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us