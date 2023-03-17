Here's What LAUSD Workers Want In Order to Avoid a School Shutdown Next Week

The Los Angeles Unified District may strike for three days next week, leaving students and parents in limbo.

The SEIU union that includes bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff says they will strike for three days starting next Tuesday if they can’t reach a new terms with the district.

Both the union that represents support staff, SEIU and the Teachers Union are hoping for better pay and benefits.

The support staff, including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, are leading the charge on this potential strike and right now no deal has been reached.

Here’s what the unions are asking for:

At least a 20% increase in wages

They want staff shortages to be addressed

Increased hours and health care benefits for part-time workers

Improved sanitation and maintenance on campuses

"We have been at the table for a number of months. Right now we have 15% recurring increase to compensation for that employee group in addition to 10% cash in hand," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told NBCLA.

"So we are at the table, willing to stay at the table, but we need a willing partner willing to join us at the table," Carvalho said.

If the strike continues as planned, this will have big impact on parents.

LAUSD says if schools shut down they will provide at home educational packages for students and parents, there will be about 60 food distribution sites, and some degree of childcare available.

Specifics on where and when the food distribution sites was not yet made available.

The UTLA union said they have no updates and SEIU says no agreement has been reached on there end too.

That means, as of now, the 3 day strike will still begin on Tuesday.