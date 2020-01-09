Here’s What to Know About Metro’s New Line Letter System

Passengers who ride Metro's Blue and Expo lines might have noticed the change already, but a letter-based sign system is coming to the rest of Los Angeles' rail and express bus lines.

The renaming of the route from Blue Line to A Line late last year was the start of the planned systemwide switch from colors to letters. The switch to letters is being implemented to accommodate the growing rail system -- in light of the relatively limited selection of colors that can be used to clearly designate the lines.

Signage background at Metro stations and elsewhere will retain the color system. For example, the A in A Line still appears on a blue background on signs.

Here's a look at the full system changes.