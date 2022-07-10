The SpaceX rocket Falcon 9, is expected to launch 46 Starlink satellites into the low-Earth orbit Sunday.

Falcon 9 will be launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base which is just northwest of Santa Barbara.

The instantaneous launch window is 6:39 p.m. Sunday with a backup launch opportunity Monday, July 11 at 6:39 p.m.

The first stage booster that is supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and three other Starlink missions.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship that is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

How to watch the SpaceX launch

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to the rockets liftoff using this link.

What is Falcon 9?

Falcon 9 is the world's first orbital class rocket that is capable of reflight.

It has had 161 total launches with 121 landings and 100 reflights.

It is a two-stage rocket that was designed and manufactured by SpaceX. It can both humans and cargo into Earth's orbit and can even travel to the International Space Station.

Falcon 9 was first launched in 2012.

What is the Vandenberg Space Force Base?

The Vandenberg Space Force Base is military base located along the central coast of the Pacific Ocean in California.

Its location is ideal because it allows for safe testing of land based strategic deterrent assets and to safely place satellites into polar orbit.

It is the only military base in the country that launches both unmanned government and commercial satellites into polar orbit.