Southern California, like the rest of the United States, is finally seeing a sustained drop in COVID-19 cases as more and more people get their highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.

The hope of public health officials is that, if enough people get vaccinated, the U.S. will reach what's now widely known as "herd immunity:" when enough people are immune to a virus or bacteria that there is no longer uncontrolled spread of that disease.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

To help get more shots in more arms more quickly, many companies and health departments are offering incentives for those who choose to get vaccinated. Those incentives range from free food to free getaway trips to discounts on event tickets and groceries.

Here are some of the incentives you can take advantage of if you choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Companies Offering Vaccine Incentives

CVS

Beginning June 1, eligible customers who get their vaccine through the pharmacy chain can enter the huge #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, "to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period," a CVS news release said.

The pharmacy chain is partnering with several other companies to offer those prizes to "all customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health."

Those partners and prizes include:

CVS Health: The pharmacy itself is offering 125 different $500 giveaways and five Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions.

The pharmacy itself is offering 125 different $500 giveaways and five Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions. Norwegian Cruise Line: The cruise line is offering 100 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more.

The cruise line is offering 100 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more. Procter & Gamble: The corporation is offering a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people. The trip includes Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, a hotel stay and more.

The corporation is offering a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people. The trip includes Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, a hotel stay and more. Unilever: The corporation is offering Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products, which include Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. There is also the Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

The corporation is offering Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products, which include Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. There is also the Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two. Bermuda Tourism Authority: Bermuda is offering Five three-night, four-day trips for two. The trips include airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation and more.

Bermuda is offering Five three-night, four-day trips for two. The trips include airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation and more. Hinge : The dating app is offering 500 $100 gift cards for dates. One winning couple will get the Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an "ultimate date experience."

: The dating app is offering 500 $100 gift cards for dates. One winning couple will get the Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an "ultimate date experience." iHeartMedia: The media company is offering a VIP package for two to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival, including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other surprises.

The media company is offering a VIP package for two to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival, including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other surprises. smarTours : The travel planning company will offer six fully escorted tours, including airfare, for two, to "one of many international destinations." One of the tours is a Grand Prize.

: The travel planning company will offer six fully escorted tours, including airfare, for two, to "one of many international destinations." One of the tours is a Grand Prize. Wyndham Rewards®: The hotel chain's rewards program is offering five two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade. There is also a Grand Prize seven-night getaway that includes an airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world.

The CVS sweepstakes ends on July 10.

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain has, since March 22, been offering one free Original Glazed donut a day to anyone who has gotten at least one dose of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Customers who want to redeem their free donut must show their vaccination card in the shop or drive through at a participating location.

Shake Shack

The burger chain is offering free crinkle-cut fries to anyone who shows their vaccine card in-store before purchasing a burger or chicken sandwich. The free fries are available until 11 p.m. EST on June 12.

The Vitamin Shoppe

The nutritional retailer is offering "one free, full-size healthy snack or drink product" to anyone who shows their official vaccine card in-store, according to a news release. The incentive lasts until May 31.

Grocery Stores

Safeway and Albertsons are both offering 10% off the next grocery purchase customers make, after they get their COVID-19 shot at an in-store pharmacy.

Target customers can get $5 off any purchase when they get vaccinated at "nearly all CVS at Target locations," according to a news release from the store chain. Those who get their vaccine in-store will get a coupon to use on any in-store purchase. The store also gave employees "up to four hours of pay" so they could take time off for their vaccine appointments.

Aldi also offered employees up to four hours of pay to get vaccinated, as did Dollar General and Trader Joe's.

Amazon

Earlier in May, Amazon announced it is hiring 75,000 new workers in the U.S. and Canada, and will give a $100 bonus to new warehouse and transportation hires who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Other Amazon employees can get an $80 bonus for getting vaccinated.

Rideshare Apps

Both Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to vaccination sites until July 4, as part of a White House partnership announced on May 11.

Gene J. Puskar | AP

For Uber, four free rides "up to $25 off each" are available to customers who open the app, tap "Vaccine," and then tap "Get your free ride" between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For Lyft, two rides are free up to $15 each, with ride codes available in the app or on the Lyft website beginning May 24.

Vaccine Incentives in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new incentives program for the state, called "Vax for the Win," on Thursday afternoon.

The $116.5 million vaccine incentive program is the largest in the U.S., and includes "$100 million in $50 prepaid or grocery cards," to get as many shots in arms as possible before the state reopens on June 15.

Beginning Thursday May 27, the next two million people in California who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible to win one of those $50 cards, and they can choose whether it is a grocery or prepaid card while supplies last.

Newly-vaccinated Californians will receive a text message with an electronic prepaid card redemption code sent to their mobile phone or email address seven to 10 days after their two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna, or single-dose of Johnson and Johnson.

There will also be 30 winners, out of all vaccinated Californians, selected for the “$50,000 Fridays” cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11, Newsom announced, totaling $1.5 million. Furthermore, 10 out of all vaccinated Californians will win $1.5 million on June 15, for a grand total of $15 million in cash prizes.

Winners must complete their vaccinations to claim their prize, and in the event that a winner is younger than age 18, the cash will be put in a savings account until they reach that age.

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back

from this pandemic,” Newsom said.

Vaccine Incentives in LA County

On Friday afternoon, the LA County Department of Health announced, two people who either get their first dose or bring someone else who needs it, can enter a sweepstakes for a pair of LA Kings or LA Galaxy season tickets.

Two Los Angeles County residents "18 and older who get their first vaccine or bring a person needing their first vaccine to their second dose appointment can enter to win a pair of 2021-22 season tickets to the Los Angeles Kings or 2022 season tickets to the Los Angeles Galaxy," they said in a news release.

The sweepstakes will run from May 28 to June 3. Those who wish to enter can "book appointments or walk in to County, LA City, and St. John’s Well Child and Family clinic vaccination sites," the release said.

Over the weekend before May 24, those 18 and older who got a first dose at a Los Angeles county- or city-run vaccination site were entered for a chance to win Lakers season tickets.

Those who got vaccinated at a Saturday clinic at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood were entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see the hit musical “Hamilton.”

LA County Health Department officials said over the weekend that research shows vaccines are highly effective against the variants circulating in Southern California.

“There has now been ample research conducted on the vaccine, and study after study show extraordinarily high levels of protection from COVID-19. We have so much proof that these vaccines are safe and very effective at preventing infection, serious illness and death from COVID-19,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Saturday.

Vaccine Incentives in Long Beach

The City of Long Beach Health and Human Services Department had been holding daily prize drawings for those getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since May 24, and will continue to do so through May 29.

"This week’s prizes include Apple Airpods and complimentary stays at local hotels," said a news release from the city.

Anyone who gets "their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or their one and only dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine through any City-run vaccination site will automatically be entered to win" a number of prizes.

Appointments are not required to enter the drawing, but can be made by calling the California COVID-19 Hotline at 833-422-4255, or the state's online vaccination portal. Winners can choose between the Airpods or the one- to two-night hotel stay.

Hotels included in the drawing the week of May 24 include Courtyard Long Beach Downtown, Golden Sails Hotel, Hyatt Regency Long Beach, Hyatt Centric Long Beach, Residence Inn Long Beach Downtown and Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport.

According to the release, since the incentives began earlier in May, vaccine appointments have doubled. The first prize offered was tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific, followed by the offer of Nintendo Switches and hotel stays.

Other Vaccine Incentives

MLB

Dodger Stadium is offering tickets in special vaccinated-only fan sections at a 20% discount from normal ticket prices. Prices start at $34 for any fully-vaccinated adult, any 12- to 15 year-old child who has either been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19, or any child age 2 to 11 who has tested negative.

NFL

The NFL is providing 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium, to any fans "who share their story on why they got vaccinated or will soon get vaccinated."

Keith Birmingham | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

The NFL will also offer a 25% discount to vaccinated fans on purchases made at NFLShop.com.

NASCAR

Through May 31, NASCAR fans who are vaccinated or pledge to make a vaccine appointment can go to the website and enter the "Race Back to the Track" sweepstakes to win tickets to the 2022 DAYTONA 500.