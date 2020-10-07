Here's What You Need to Know About Elementary School Waivers

As counties apply for waivers for in-classroom instruction at local elementary schools, the state has guidance on what school officials, parents, teachers and others should know about the process.

Only school districts that haven't been on a local health monitoring list for 14 days can reopen under guidelines, according to state guidelines. All others must continue to do distance learning until they meet that requirement.

Schools with more than two times the threshold of COVID-19 cases, or greater than 200 cases per 100,000 population shouldn't be considered for a waiver;

The waivers are only good for grades TK-6;

Only district superintendents, private school principals/heads of school, or executive directors of charter schools can apply;

Applications and all supporting documents must be submitted to the local health officer at least 14 days prior to the desired reopening date.

Here's what to know about the waiver process as laid out by the state's health department.

You can see whether your school has been granted a waiver by searching the table below: