The 2022 Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams, and the LA Chargers are opening up their summer training camps to the public.

Both teams will be hosting open training camps where fans can get an in-person experience of practices, meet some of the players, and get some free giveaways.

Both teams are providing a great opportunity for LA to get to know their NFL home teams.

The Rams and Chargers open training camps will open on July 27.

Here's what you need to know about the different training camps.

LA Rams Training Camps

The Rams will begin hosting their public training camps at Crawford Field on the campus of the University of California, Irvine.

The camps will run through the middle of August on select dates and will feature different giveaway prizes and performances including ones from the Rams Cheerleaders.

Tickets can be reserved using this link.

Kids from the ages of five to 14 will be able to get one autographed item at training camp and all fans can enjoy the tasty food trucks that will be open as soon as the gates open.

It'll be an experience the entire family can enjoy.

Most importantly don't forget to wear your blue and gold.

Whose house? Rams house.

LA Chargers Training Camps

The Chargers will be hosting their public training camps at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on the campus of Costa Mesa High School.

The camps will run on select dates through the middle of August and each day will feature a new surprise for fans.

Tickets can be reserved using this link.

The Chargers will be selling team merchandise from the Bolts Team Store at each camp and will only be available to attendees who have a ticket for the camp.

There will be player autograph opportunities, performances from the Thunder Bolts, and exclusive giveaways.

Bring out your blue and gold and cheer on the Bolts.