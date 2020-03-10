coronavirus

List of SoCal Closures, Cancellations and Changes Caused by Coronavirus Outbreak

By Christian Leonard

Coronavirus
Getty Images

With the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19, many universities and officials have announced temporary closures of their facilities out of an abundance of caution.

Likewise, several events have been canceled or rescheduled to prevent the spread of the disease. Here are some of the closures, cancellations and postponements that have been announced in Southern California:

Places:

  • UC Irvine (In-person classes suspended; no spectators at athletic events)
  • UCLA (In-person classes suspended; only essential personnel at events)
  • UC Riverside (In-person classes suspended through April 3, no spectators at athletic events)
  • USC (Tentative; classes held online March 11-13; continuing online classes after Spring Recess from March 22-29; limited attendance for sporting events)
  • Loyola Marymount University (Classes held online March 16-31)
  • Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory (Closed until March 22)

Events:

Movies and Shows:

Find the lists of concerts and athletic events held outside Southern California that have been canceled due to the coronavirus on NBCLA's website.

