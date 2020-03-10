List of SoCal Closures, Cancellations and Changes Caused by Coronavirus Outbreak

With the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19, many universities and officials have announced temporary closures of their facilities out of an abundance of caution.
Likewise, several events have been canceled or rescheduled to prevent the spread of the disease. Here are some of the closures, cancellations and postponements that have been announced in Southern California:
Places:
- UC Irvine (In-person classes suspended; no spectators at athletic events)
- UCLA (In-person classes suspended; only essential personnel at events)
- UC Riverside (In-person classes suspended through April 3, no spectators at athletic events)
- USC (Tentative; classes held online March 11-13; continuing online classes after Spring Recess from March 22-29; limited attendance for sporting events)
- Loyola Marymount University (Classes held online March 16-31)
- Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory (Closed until March 22)
Events:
- American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala (Postponed until summer 2020)
- BNP Paribas Open
- BMI Latin Awards (Postponed, date TBD)
- Coachella (Rescheduled, Oct. 9-11, 16-18)
- Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (Rescheduled for Oct. 3-4)
- Muslim Public Affairs Council Media Awards (Postponed, date TBD)
- Pearl Jam Tour (Shows held March 18-April 19 to be rescheduled, date TBD)
- RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020
- Stagecoach (Rescheduled for Oct. 23-25)
Movies and Shows:
- "Dr. Phil," "Jeopardy," "Wheel of Fortune" (No studio audiences until further notice)
- "No Time to Die" (Released rescheduled for Nov. 25)
- "Peter Rabbit 2" (Release rescheduled for Aug. 7)
Find the lists of concerts and athletic events held outside Southern California that have been canceled due to the coronavirus on NBCLA's website.
