weather

Here's When and How You Can View Tonight's Full Moon

By Belen De Leon

NBC Universal, Inc.

October will provide several celestial shows in the night sky. The first one is the full moon on Oct. 1. This moon is called the "Harvest Moon" because it's the closest to the Autumnal Equinox.

It gets its name because the bright moonlight would help farmers to harvest their summer grown crops. Next to the full moon will be a red shiny star, but it’s not a star. It’s the Earth’s planetary neighbor, Mars.

SoCal Weather Sep 1

How Tall Is the Atmosphere?

weather lab Aug 20

Weather Lab: Earth's Tilt and the Seasons

But wait, there’s more! October will have a second full moon and it happens on Oct. 31. Yes, a Halloween full moon! Because it’s the second full moon in a calendar month it’s called a Blue Moon. The last time a Halloween full moon happened for all of the US time zones was in 1944. The next time it will happen is 2039.

Finally, the Draconids meteor shower will peak on Oct. 7. The Draconids are produced from dust and debris from the Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. Expect 10 meteors per hour anywhere in the sky and they are at their best just after sunset.

Happy viewing! 

This article tagged under:

weather
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us