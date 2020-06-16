Los Angeles

Here’s Where Children Can Get Free Lunch and Snacks at LA County Parks

It provides a healthy alternative for students when school is out for the summer.

By City News Service

urn_newsml_dpa_com_20090101_171009-99-376954-3
Sophia Kembowski/picture alliance via Getty Images, File

Two first graders sitting in front of their lunch boxes at a table of the Theodor Storm Elementary School in Berlin, Germany, 09 October 2017. The students of this elementary school symbolically received lunch boxes with healthy foods for all of Berlin. Photo: Sophia Kembowski/dpa/ZB (Photo by Sophia Kembowski/picture alliance via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Free grab-and-go lunches and snacks will be available to children and teens 18 years and younger at 49 Los Angeles County parks beginning Tuesday.

"We know many families rely on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children, perhaps now more than ever,'' said Department of Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma Garcia. "We are honored to welcome the children and youth of our parks to pick up healthy, reliable meal during summer.''

Children and youth ages 18 and under will receive a free nutritious lunch and snack that include vegetables, fruits, seeds and healthy dairy products like milk, string cheese and yogurt. The program was created to help reduce the growing percentage of young Americans challenged by obesity or lacking consistent access to wholesome meals.

Divers in Thailand saw a whale shark with a nylon rope tied around its tail. The tense video shows one of the divers attempted to use a knife to cut off the rope but was unsuccessful.

It provides a healthy alternative for students when school is out for the summer.

Participating parks must service areas in which at least 50% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals, according to the parks agency.

Every summer season, about 300,000 free snacks and lunches are provided to the communities in greatest need. The program is funded in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, California Department of Education and the county Department of Public Health.

A full list of locations is available at parks.lacounty.gov/summerlunch.

The county library system is launching a similar program Wednesday and will offer lunches between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday -- except for July 3 -- at 24 library locations. A full list of library locations can be found at LACountyLibrary.org/SummerLunch.

College 2 hours ago

From Dorm Living to Classes, Here’s How College Will Be Different This Fall

Baking 3 hours ago

The Pie Hole’s New Pie Kit Is Helping At-Home Bakers

6 hours ago

Face Masks Greatly Reduce Risk of COVID-19: Watch This Video to See How

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesChildrenLA Parksla recreation and parks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us