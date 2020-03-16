Here’s Where Students in SoCal Can Get Free Meals While Schools Are Closed

Schools around Southern California are offering free breakfast and/or lunches while classes are canceled for at least the next two weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. The nation's second largest district, Los Angeles Unified, is finalizing plans to open resource centers starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, other districts in the region are offering free meals.

Below is a list of meal services offered by district with links to details such as locations and times:

