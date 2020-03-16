coronavirus

Here’s Where Students in SoCal Can Get Free Meals While Schools Are Closed

By Jason Kandel

NBC Universal, Inc.

Schools around Southern California are offering free breakfast and/or lunches while classes are canceled for at least the next two weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. The nation's second largest district, Los Angeles Unified, is finalizing plans to open resource centers starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, other districts in the region are offering free meals.

Below is a list of meal services offered by district with links to details such as locations and times:

Capistrano Unified
Chino Valley Unified
Garden Grove Unified
Fontana Unified
Long Beach Unified
Montebello Unified
Moreno Valley Unified
Riverside Unified
San Bernardino City Unified
Santa Ana Unified
Simi Valley Unified

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us