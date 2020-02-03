Here’s Where to Find Free Tax Prep Services

Most people feel overwhelmed when it comes to filing their taxes, which is why free tax assistance services exist in nearly every community.

The IRS began accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns on Jan. 27. The deadline to file 2019 tax returns and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15.

"As we enter the filing season, taxpayers should know that the dedicated workforce of the IRS stands ready to help," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a news release. "We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and use the tools and information available on IRS.gov. The IRS and the nation's tax community are committed to making this another smooth filing season."

Here are some free tax assistance resources to help get you through the 2020 tax season:

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

VITA sites are located at community and neighborhood centers, libraries, schools, shopping malls and other locations across the country.

To locate the nearest VITA site near you, use the VITA Locator Tool here or call (800) 906-9887.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly

The Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) Program provides free tax assistance to people who are 60 and older.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free assistance and basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals at community locations across the nation.

To locate TCE sites near you, use the TCE locator tool here or call (888) 227-7669.

California State University, Long Beach Free Tax Assistance

Part of the IRS sponsored VITA program, more than 90 English and Spanish speaking California State University, Long Beach accounting and IRS-certified students will provide free tax preparation assistance to families who make $54,000 or less, disabled people, the elderly, students, non-residents and individuals with limited English proficiency.

Qualifying taxpayers can receive help from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the College of Business at CSULB.

View more information about the CSULB VITA program here.

Los Angeles Public Library

Local libraries are participating in the IRS sponsored VITA program.

Find a library near you that offers free tax help to qualifying taxpayers here.

Other places that offer free tax assistance through the VITA program are: Riverside County Child Support Services, County of Los Angeles, VC Area Agency on Aging, Little Tokyo Service Center and Central City Neighborhood Partners.

For more information on tax assistance services visit irs.gov.