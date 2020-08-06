Hermosa Beach Hiring Officers to Enforce Face Covering Requirement

Hermosa Beach announced Thursday that it is adding up to four more health ordinance enforcement officers to enforce an urgency measure requiring that people wear face coverings any time they are in the more crowded parts of the city or face fines.

The additional workers, who are from a private consulting firm, will join the Hermosa Beach Police Department starting Saturday, city officials said.

The urgency ordinance that was approved July 28 requires face coverings at all times in downtown Hermosa Beach, Pier Plaza, all city parks, the Strand, greenbelt and the beach when people are out of the water.

The measure defines downtown Hermosa Beach as the area bounded by 10th Street on the south, 14th Street on the north, the Strand on the west and Hermosa Avenue on the east. It also includes Upper Pier Avenue from Hermosa Avenue to Valley Drive.

People who violate the face covering requirements face a $100 fine for

the first offense, $200 for a second offense and $500 for all subsequent

offenses within a one-year period.

Exceptions include children younger than 2 years old; when a person is eating or drinking or engaged in swimming or other water activities; those who are instructed by a medical provider not to wear a cloth face covering; and those who are hearing-impaired or communicating with a person who is hearing-impaired where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

"We welcome this additional assistance to help us enforce measures that can save lives and help us continue to re-open our local economy and businesses,'' Police Chief Paul LeBaron said in a statement. "Protecting public safety is the Hermosa Beach Police Department's first priority, and increased crowds and activity in our city, especially during the summer, require our officers to focus on criminal activity and nuisance behaviors that can jeopardize public safety.''

The city said the ordinance reinforces county and state public health orders requiring face coverings to be worn when a person cannot maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people outside their household.