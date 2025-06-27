‘He's worried about work.' Veteran provides update on Tustin father in ICE custody

The oldest son of a man who was punched by a federal agent when he was taken into custody over the weekend in Santa Ana says his father is doing better following his violent arrest.

Narciso Barranco, a 48-year-old landscaper and father of three Marines, was being held in ICE custody at the federal detention center in downtown LA and later moved to the Adelanto detention center.

"Sounds a lot better," said Alejandro Barranco, who spoke with his father Thursday. "I think last night he said he's worried about work again, sent me a whole list of stuff to get, for a job he was doing."

Alejandro says his father was finally able to change out of his clothes, which he previously mentioned were still covered in blood.

In video of the weekend arrest, a federal agent was seen punching Barranco, who has lived in the United States for more than 30 years, when he was pinned to the ground.

He was working a landscaping job outside an IHOP on Ritchey Street and Edinger Avenue when he was approached by Border Patrol agents. The Department of Homeland Security shared on social media Monday that Barranco assaulted a federal agent with a weed whacker as he was being taken into custody.

But his family said the longtime landscaper was trying to protect himself from pepper spray and several armed agents.

"When he heard that, he was shocked," Barranco said. "He never intended to hit anyone. He never intended to hurt anyone."

Video showed Barranco running with the garden tool, but did not capture the moments before the confrontation at a busy Santa Ana intersection. The string trimmer can be seen on the ground as Barranco was taken into custody.

Alejandro, who said his dad asked him to finish the landscaping job as he was being detained, said that he is not sure how long he will remain in custody. It was not immediately clear whether Narciso Barranco will face charges in connection with the alleged power tool assault. The Department of Homeland Security has declined to confirm whether a warrant existed for his arrest.