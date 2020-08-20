Southern California

Man Wanted in Triple Murder Captured in Ensenada, Mexico

Phillip Williamson, 37, a resident of Hesperia, was found hiding in Ensenada Wednesday after yearlong investigation into the deaths of three people.

By Heather Navarro and Jonathan Lloyd

921717232
Getty Images

A fugitive wanted in connection with the slaying of three people was discovered hiding in Ensenada, Mexico, the San Bernardino County Sheriff said.

Phillip Williamson, 37, a resident of Hesperia, was found hiding in Ensenada Wednesday after yearlong investigation into the deaths of three people.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Williamson knew all three victims, but the exact relationships were not disclosed. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff
Triple murder suspect Phillip Williamson was located and arrested in Ensenada, Mexico, Aug. 19, 2020.

Williamson was wanted in the death of 35-year-old Brandi Jones, who was found dead in her car in a dirt field in Apple Valley on Aug. 30. A mug shot of Williamson was released in that investigation, but authorities said Williamson might have shaved his head and facial hair after he fled.  

Local

Local news from across Southern California

South LA 36 mins ago

South LA Cafe Gives Away Free Groceries to Help Community in Pandemic, and You Can Help Too

crime 45 mins ago

Arrest Made in Robbery, Assault of Transgender Women in Hollywood, LAPD Says

The sheriff's department also said investigators believe Williamson was tied to the killings of 43-year-old Jason Culberson and 37-year-old Melissa Graetz. Deputies on a welfare check Sept. 3 found the couple dead inside a home in Hesperia. 

Williamson also is suspected in an arson at a residence Aug. 30.

Williamson is due for arraignment Friday in Victorville Superior Court.

This article tagged under:

Southern California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us