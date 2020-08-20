Man Wanted in Triple Murder Captured in Ensenada, Mexico

A fugitive wanted in connection with the slaying of three people was discovered hiding in Ensenada, Mexico, the San Bernardino County Sheriff said.

Phillip Williamson, 37, a resident of Hesperia, was found hiding in Ensenada Wednesday after yearlong investigation into the deaths of three people.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Williamson knew all three victims, but the exact relationships were not disclosed.

San Bernardino County Sheriff

Williamson was wanted in the death of 35-year-old Brandi Jones, who was found dead in her car in a dirt field in Apple Valley on Aug. 30. A mug shot of Williamson was released in that investigation, but authorities said Williamson might have shaved his head and facial hair after he fled.

The sheriff's department also said investigators believe Williamson was tied to the killings of 43-year-old Jason Culberson and 37-year-old Melissa Graetz. Deputies on a welfare check Sept. 3 found the couple dead inside a home in Hesperia.

Williamson also is suspected in an arson at a residence Aug. 30.

Williamson is due for arraignment Friday in Victorville Superior Court.