Firefighters rescue gas company worker who fell into Hesperia well

Firefighters rescued a gas company worker who fell into a 30- to 40-foot deep well Monday in Hesperia.

The worker fell when soil covering the old well collapsed in the 16400 block of Orange Street, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. Video showed firefighters using a rope system to hoist the individual to safety.

The worker appeared to be communicating with firefighters. Details about the person's condition were not immediately available.

HESPERIA: #SBCoFD On scene of a RESCUE at 16400 block of Orange St. Gas company worker fell 30-40 feet when soil covering an old well collapsed. Technical rope rescue operation under way. Hesperia Road closed between Yucca St. and Sultana St. #USAR pic.twitter.com/HhPbMCtK0R — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 3, 2025