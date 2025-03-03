Hesperia

Firefighters rescue gas company worker who fell into Hesperia well

The worker fell into the 30- to 40-foot well after soil covering the hole collapsed.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters work to rescue a gas company worker who fell into a well Monday March 3, 2025 in Hesperia.
San Bernardino County Fire Department

Firefighters rescued a gas company worker who fell into a 30- to 40-foot deep well Monday in Hesperia.

The worker fell when soil covering the old well collapsed in the 16400 block of Orange Street, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. Video showed firefighters using a rope system to hoist the individual to safety.

The worker appeared to be communicating with firefighters. Details about the person's condition were not immediately available.

