Man makes disturbing discovery of hidden camera outside West Covina home

A homeowner in West Covina says he is shaken up after making the disturbing discovering of a hidden camera in his front yard.

George Nguyen says he found the camera, covered with mesh and fake grass, while watering his plants Friday night after noticing a green blinking light near the bushes.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Burglars use hidden cameras like the one Nguyen found as a tactic to stalk homeowners' patterns to know when to strike, according to police. Similar cameras have been found in Arcadia, Garden Grove, Alhambra and as far as Santa Barbara.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nguyen says he immediately called police after he found the hidden camera outside his home on East Cortez Street. The homeowner's surveillance camera captured someone walking by his house Thursday morning, but he says cars were blocking the view.

“Always be vigilant. Don’t panic," said Nguyen, who urges residents to be alert. "The best thing to do is to stay vigilant, always check your bushes. Always have cameras around your house."

The homeowner filed a police report with West Covina police, who are now investigating the device.