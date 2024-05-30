Hidden camera found in bushes outside Garden Grove home

A hidden camera was found in the yard of a Garden Grove home after similar discoveries around Southern California, police said Wednesday.

The camera was found hidden the leaves of a bush in the front yard of a Garden Grove home. Police said they're not sure how long the camera had been there, but added that it could be used as part of a surveillance operation by thieves.

Police said a resident reported the camera to authorities. No crimes associated with the discovery have been reported in the area, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"At this time, all we know is: the calling party did not know when the camera was placed, no crimes have been reported in that area, and other communities have had similar incidents," police said. "Our detective bureau is investigating this to determine if there are connections to any other cases.

"Great job on the resident who was vigilant and spotted the device."

Hidden cameras also were found recently at residences in other communities, including Glendale, Calabasas, Chino Hills and Lost Hills, where a resident turned in a camera and battery pack to sheriffs that was found in their yard on Friday.

The Lost Hills Sheriff's station put out a special bulletin letting the public know about these high-tech thieves and their hidden cameras, which can be remotely accessed to monitor homes and later burglarize them.

In the past month, a camera was found hidden at a Glendale residence. Police arrested four Colombian nationals – all part of an apparent burglary tourism ring.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the same thing is happening elsewhere -- a theft group typically consisting of Chilean or Colombian nationals visiting on tourist visas for the sole purpose of surveilling and burglarizing homes.

Detectives said these burglary rings also use WiFi jammers to turn off surveillance cameras and alarms when they break in so they go undetected.