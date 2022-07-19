High-Desert Family Offers Reward in Deadly Road Rage Shooting

A High-Desert family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a gunman who killed a father of three.

Marco Lara, 24, was killed last February when he was shot by a driver while delivering food with his wife and two kids.

Lara was driving with his wife Katelyn and his 4-year old daughter and 12-month-old son when Katelyn noticed that a car was brake checking them.

Lara followed the car to the shoulder of the 15 Freeway at Nisquali Road and decided to get out where he was shot seconds later.

The driver of the other vehicle drove off right after shooting Lara.

"I heard it and once I got out of the car, I just saw him on the floor," said Katelyn.

California Highway Patrol investigators have been trying for months to find surveillance video and any witnesses who can lead them to the shooter.

Lara's family members have saved $5,000 to offer as a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"My kids have to grow up without a dad because of somebody's dumb decision," said Katelyn.