HIGH DESERT

High-Desert Family Offers Reward in Deadly Road Rage Shooting

A family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest after a father of two was shot and killed.

By Tony Shin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A High-Desert family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a gunman who killed a father of three.

Marco Lara, 24, was killed last February when he was shot by a driver while delivering food with his wife and two kids.

Lara was driving with his wife Katelyn and his 4-year old daughter and 12-month-old son when Katelyn noticed that a car was brake checking them.

Lara followed the car to the shoulder of the 15 Freeway at Nisquali Road and decided to get out where he was shot seconds later.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the other vehicle drove off right after shooting Lara.

"I heard it and once I got out of the car, I just saw him on the floor," said Katelyn.

California Highway Patrol investigators have been trying for months to find surveillance video and any witnesses who can lead them to the shooter.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 hours ago

American League Holds Off National League 3-2 in 92nd All-Star Game Featuring Plenty of Dodgers Stars

homeless encampment 3 hours ago

Koreatown Church Concerned Preaching May Come to an End Due to Growing Homeless Encampment

Lara's family members have saved $5,000 to offer as a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"My kids have to grow up without a dad because of somebody's dumb decision," said Katelyn.

This article tagged under:

HIGH DESERTLA Countyshooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us