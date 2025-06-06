High school coach battling ALS honored, gifted wheelchair by LA Dodgers

An impactful moment at Dodger Stadium, not just for Jason Ramirez and his family, but the thousands who watched as the former state coach of the year was honored for his achievements and his fight against ALS.

Just a few years ago, 43-year-old Ramirez was diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the major league player who, 85 years ago, announced his diagnosis and died of it.

There still isn't a cure, but Ramirez says, "It's all about adapting."

Even after being diagnosed with ALS and in a wheelchair, Ramirez coached a softball team to the state championships and was honored as the “California state coach of the year.”

Maureen, Ramirez’s girlfriend, says they’re both Dodger fans, so when the Boys in Blue called and said they wanted to honor the softball coach, she knew it would be special.

“I know how much he loves the Dodgers and Freddy (Freeman). It was an honor," said Maureen.

Ramirez says he's been a fan since birth, in 1981, when they won a World Series.

Last week, the current World Series champions presented him with a new Dodger-branded mobilized wheelchair, signed by Freeman.

“A dream come true," said Ramirez, who broke down in tears on the field.

The family appreciates the support as they have struggled with adapting their home and cars to care for Ramirez, which he says is "very expensive."

Ramirez says he will live day by day, enjoying the time he has and hoping to enjoy one more gift from the Dodgers, soon. Another championship.

"They better," said Ramirez, when asked if he thinks the Dodgers will repeat another title.