High speed chase ends in multi-car crash in North Hills

The pursuit of a stolen car ended in a multi-car crash in North Hills Friday morning.

The chase began at around 7:30 a.m. near the northbound 5 Freeway and Sheldon Street in Sun Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Honda Civic was traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

A crash was later reported on Nordhoff Street and Cedros Avenue near North Hills involving multiple cars.

CHP later confirmed that the crash was related to the pursuit.