Pursuit

High speed chase ends in multi-car crash in North Hills

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The pursuit of a stolen car ended in a multi-car crash in North Hills Friday morning. 

The chase began at around 7:30 a.m. near the northbound 5 Freeway and Sheldon Street in Sun Valley.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Honda Civic was traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

A crash was later reported on Nordhoff Street and Cedros Avenue near North Hills involving multiple cars. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

CHP later confirmed that the crash was related to the pursuit.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us