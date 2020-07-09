Police Comb Santa Monica Neighborhood for Police Chase Suspect

Police were searching Thursday for the driver of a possibly stolen car who led police on a chase in the Los Angeles area.

The chase started in Orange County, wound north on freeways at high speeds.

It ended in an alley in Santa Monica where police were searching for the driver.

A woman who was in the car got out of the vehicle earlier and was taken into custody, and the man behind the wheel may have abandoned the vehicle in a parking structure and fled on foot.