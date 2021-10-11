High Winds Cause Dust Storms in Lancaster Area, Prompting Roadway Closures

High winds that caused dust storms prompted closures of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and State Route 138 in the Lancaster area Monday.

The 14 Freeway was closed in both directions about 10 a.m. between Avenue A and Avenue I, according to the California Highway Patrol. A short time later, authorities reported that SR138 was closed in both directions from 130th Street to 175th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The dust storms resulted in "low to zero visibility" in the area, according to the CHP. About 1:30 p.m., the 14 Freeway was reopened. However, the SR138 closure was expanded to include the area from 110th Street to 180th Street, the CHP reported.