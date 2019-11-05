A woman who has operated a daycare for more than two decades was arrested for allegedly endangering children. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 news at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Published 20 minutes ago)

A Highland day care owner was arrested Monday on accusations of willful child endangerment.

Rosalind Drinkard-Batiste, 53, was arrested at her home, which authorities said doubles as a licensed day care called Lullaby 24 Hour Childcare. The arrest came Monday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies received a report that claimed children were being put in danger, officials said.

Drinkard-Batiste was taken in and booked for Willful Cruelty to a Child and False Imprisonment, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators did not provide any details about the accusations, but confirmed that the children involved are a 1-year-old boy and 5-month-old girl who attended Drinkard-Batiste's day care.

Drinkard-Batiste, who has operated her day care for more than two decades, has no criminal record, according to the California Department of Child Services.

Drinkard-Batiste's website states she is a mother of six and has worked with children for more than 30 years. She also wrote a children's book about being a day care teacher.

Ben Munoz, a friend and neighbor of Drinkard-Batiste's, said she is a good child care provider.

"She would never hurt a child," Munoz said. "She's just a loving person ... a loving person and these allegations are harsher than what transpired in there."

Drinkard-Batiste claimed the complaints against her were made by a disgruntled employee.

Drinkard-Batiste, who posted bail Tuesday and returned to her home, said the allegations against her are misinformed and blown out of proportion. She intends to fight the charges.

Anyone with information can contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Shaunna Ables at 909-387-3615. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).