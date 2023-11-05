Highland Fire expected to be 100% contained by Monday

A wildfire that has charred 2,487 acres near the junction of Highways 79 and 317 was 90% contained with full containment expected by Monday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported Sunday.

The fire started at about 12:40 p.m. last Monday in the area of Highlands and Aguanga Ranchos roads. The blaze started near a residence, but the exact cause was under investigation.

"There was no fire growth overnight, and the fire stayed within the current perimeter,'' the fire agency said in a statement Sunday. "Warm and dry weather combined with steep and rugged terrain will remain a challenge."

Evacuation orders remained at the perimeter of the Highland Fire, leaving the rest of the impacted area under an ongoing evacuation warning, which means residents can stay in their homes but should remain alert.

The warning area is located north of San Diego/Riverside County line, south of Cottonwood School Road, east of Crosley Truck Trail and west of Sorenson Road.

A reception and care center was set up at Great Oak High School at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula. An animal evacuation center for large and small animals was set up at the San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 South Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Thirteen structures were destroyed by the fire, and another three were damaged.

Road closures were in effect for Highway 371 northbound from Highway 79 to Wilson Valley Road, and Highway 371 southbound from Wilson Valley Road is only open to residents.