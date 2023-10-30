fire

Highland Fire prompts evacuation order for Aguanga residents

By Karla Rendon

An evacuation order was issued Monday as firefighters battle a brush fire that started in the Aguanga area of Riverside County, not too far from Temecula.

CalFire said the blaze, dubbed the Highland Fire, was first reported at 12:37 p.m. between Highland Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road. As of 5:32 p.m., the fire, which was described as “burning at a moderate rate of speed,” spread to 400 acres.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the fire. Residents in the following areas have been ordered to vacate their homes:

  • South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive
  • East of Becker Lane
  • West of Boulder Vista
  • North of Cottonwood Creek
Meanwhile, an evacuation warning was issued for the following areas:

  • East of Vail Lake Resort
  • West of Shirley Way
  • North of David Street
  • South of Pueblo Road/Exa Ely Road

Residents under the order and warning will be able to take shelter at Great Oak High School in Temecula. The address for that center is 32555 Deer Hollow Way.

Those who have large animals can take them to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for safety. The shelter is located at 581 S. Grand Ave.

